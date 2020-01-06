X

Video Cast to TV/Chromecast/DLNA/Roku/PS4/Xbox/+ for Android

By MOBZAPP Free

Developer's Description

By MOBZAPP

Video Cast is made to cast your videos and movies to the bigger screen such Smart TV through UPnP/DLNA or streaming devices such Chromecast, Roku, Fire Stick, UPnP/DLNA, PS4, Xbox, compatible dongles and others...

It should be compatible with most of those streaming devices and Smart TV, let us know if you encounter some issues.

The apps allows you to immediately and easily cast your avi, mkv, mp4... video files from your Android device to the TV.

Please contact us for issues that may arise or any future requests at support@mobzapp.com.

