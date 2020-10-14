Join or Sign In

Video Call With Vlad & Niki & chat simulator Fake for Android

By Kers Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Kers Apps

Vlad & Nikita video call and chat simulator give the opportunity to make fake calls and chat with your favorite show kids star vlad and niki and prank your friends by making a fake video call with vlad and niki and this video call is going to looks real like your are really a friend of the two brothers.

vlad and nikita its a two brothers have an channel on youtube for kids show and this app are created for fans to have fun and enjoy the moment withe favorite star, and this app help you to schedule app as the time you want and you choose the ringtone and every details you want to looks real call.

*-* App Features:

* Hd Video Quality

* Clear Voice

* chat with your favorite star

* call vlad and niki directly and easily

* unlimited calls and conversations

* you can change the ringtones

* multiples sounds of the brothers and room chat

* you can schedule the call at the time you want

* change the ringtones

* answer or refuse the call option is available

* add the photo of the caller as you like

* display the caller name and phone number ( you can put them before in the settings)

This application is made for fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this application is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. if you have any feedback or complaint please feel free to contact us directly and we will take action to resolve the issue.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

