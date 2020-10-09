Join or Sign In

Video/Audio Tutor - Karnataka KPSC KAS PDO FDA SDA for Android

Developer's Description

Video/Audio Tutor for Karnataka's KPSC KAS PDO FDA SDA competetive exams

This is a complete preparation platform for Karnataka Public Service Commission Karnataka Examination Authority and State level exams. Watch Videos lectures and learn at a faster pace.

The app is useful for all the aspirants who are writing the comparative exams like KPSC Karnataka, IBPS, IAS, IPS, Police Exams, Teachers Exam, NEET & other exams.

instead of watching videos individually and keeping track of videos we are providing an aggregated list of videos for your KPSC exams. if you want to suggest or want us to add your videos please send them to kpsc.content@gmail.com

