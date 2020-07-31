Join or Sign In

Vibration Massager App - Body Massage -Sleep&Relax for Android

By NeotericAI Free

Developer's Description

By NeotericAI

Looking for a Massager app or a vibration app simulation app?

This vibrator app will help relax your body through body massage and vibrating simulations similar to a massage.

List of great features:

Vibrating with 3+ modes

High-quality soothing sounds

Simple and intutive design

Ability to create your own custom mode

Constant vibration

Deep massage

If you are looking for the best vibrator and massager app this is the app for you.

Gives the best body massage and vibrations.

Hope you enjoy Body Massager Vibrator today and enjoy a powerful and strong vibrating sensation from your mobile device and relax your body.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.15

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
