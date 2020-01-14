Join Trento e Rovereto Play&Go: the new game for a smarter and more

sustainable mobility in Trento and Rovereto!

Download Viaggia Play&Go and exploit the App to make your journeys an easy, fast and amusing experience. Join the game for a smarter and more

sustainable mobility and win weekly and final prizes.

MOVE smart

Using Viaggia Play&Go is easy: just download the App and follow its journey advices. You can choose among different transport modes and combinations for your daily journeys: walking, by bike, by public transport, or by car.

JOIN the GAME give yourself a challenge

The smarter and greener your journeys, the more points you earn. Every

week you can accept personalized challenges to earn more points and

improve your score and leaderboard position!

WIN real prizes

Play&Go points allows you to win real prizes. Final prizes for the winners in the leaderboard as well as for weekly challenges! Everyone can win with Play&Go.

Viaggia Play&Go offers the following set of features:

- directions to move between two points choosing "green" itineraries or one's preferred transport means, with information on parking costs and

estimates for parking search time;

- possibility of saving a journey and tracking it during its execution to

earn points and progress in the Play&Go game;

- immediate tracking for trips by foot, bike, bus or train;

- Play&Go game diary, personal state in the game, rules and prizes;

- timetables of public transports (buses, trains, coaches), real-time

information (parking occupation, train delays, availability of shared

bicycles), push notifications to receive transportation and mobility

updates.

Please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can

dramatically decrease battery life.