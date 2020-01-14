X

Viaggia Play&Go for iOS

By Smart Community Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Smart Community Lab

Join Trento e Rovereto Play&Go: the new game for a smarter and more

sustainable mobility in Trento and Rovereto!

Download Viaggia Play&Go and exploit the App to make your journeys an easy, fast and amusing experience. Join the game for a smarter and more

sustainable mobility and win weekly and final prizes.

MOVE smart

Using Viaggia Play&Go is easy: just download the App and follow its journey advices. You can choose among different transport modes and combinations for your daily journeys: walking, by bike, by public transport, or by car.

JOIN the GAME give yourself a challenge

The smarter and greener your journeys, the more points you earn. Every

week you can accept personalized challenges to earn more points and

improve your score and leaderboard position!

WIN real prizes

Play&Go points allows you to win real prizes. Final prizes for the winners in the leaderboard as well as for weekly challenges! Everyone can win with Play&Go.

Viaggia Play&Go offers the following set of features:

- directions to move between two points choosing "green" itineraries or one's preferred transport means, with information on parking costs and

estimates for parking search time;

- possibility of saving a journey and tracking it during its execution to

earn points and progress in the Play&Go game;

- immediate tracking for trips by foot, bike, bus or train;

- Play&Go game diary, personal state in the game, rules and prizes;

- timetables of public transports (buses, trains, coaches), real-time

information (parking occupation, train delays, availability of shared

bicycles), push notifications to receive transportation and mobility

updates.

Please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can

dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping