Veterinary Radiology & Ultrasound is a bimonthly, international, peer-reviewed, research journal devoted to the fields of veterinary diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology. Established in 1958, it is owned by the American College of Veterinary Radiology. The mission of Veterinary Radiology & Ultrasound is to serve as a leading resource for high quality articles that advance scientific knowledge and standards of clinical practice in the areas of veterinary diagnostic radiology, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasonography, nuclear imaging, radiation oncology, and interventional radiology.