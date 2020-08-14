Join or Sign In

VeryVoga-Shop Women's Fashion for iOS

By PIU FASHION LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By PIU FASHION LIMITED

VeryVoga is the global leading online retailer for Clothing, dresses, coats, sweaters, shoes and accessories. Customers can browse the vast online selection and choose their favorite fashion products with great satisfaction.

What we have?

12% OFF for new registered member of the app!

Fashion Dresses & Clothing Up To 80% Off

Season Sale Up To 85% Off

Secure payment

Shopping easier, cheaper and better!

We accept return or exchange within 14 days.

Why shop with us?

The High Quality Craftsmanship & Affordable Prices

We only provide the highest quality materials and designs in everything we deliver. All of our selections are incredibly affordable, starting at just $3.99 and featuring savings of up to 75% off competitors prices.

Right to Your Door, Anytime, Anywhere

VeryVoga puts your priorities first and ships across the globe with such as DHL or UPS. We provide expedited shipping as well as budget conscious options. As we use internationally trusted logistics providers, you gain peace of mind knowing that your important supplies will be there when you need them.

Confidence & Security While You Shop

Online shopping can be intimidating in our modern age of Internet fraud. But it doesnt have to be that way. VeryVoga offers a secure and safe shopping environment for all customers. We use trusted payment processing systems, integrate VeriSigns globally recognized payment technology, and accept credit card and PayPal payments. Now you have the convenience to pay as you like and the confidence that your information is safe.

Always Looking Out for You

Whether you have questions before you order or after your items have arrived, we have experienced customer service professionals available via live chat or through fast response ticket system. From the beginning to the end of your shopping experience with us, we are dedicated to making you happy.

Discover and Explore the VeryVoga Shopping App Today.

Buy & sell in categories like:

Trending Now: Dresses, Coats, Sweaters, Skirts, Pumps...

Fashion Coats: Cardigans, Jackets, Blazers...

Womens Dresses Collection: Casual, Vintage, Plus Size, Party & Cocktail...

Sweaters: Cardigans, Pullovers, Oversized...

Shoes: Boots, Pumps, Flats, Wedges...

Accessories: Bags, Hats, Home, Fashion Jewelry...

How to contact us?

Email:service@veryvoga.com

Phone: 852 81915515

Social media:

https://www.facebook.com/VeryVoga/

https://twitter.com/veryvoga

https://www.pinterest.com/veryvoga/

https://www.instagram.com/veryvoga/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnVQlZrIKFDwH31odhfISEA

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
