Vermont Sleep Sounds & Music for iOS

By Jeff Perrin Music LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Jeff Perrin Music LLC

Vermont Sleep Sounds & Music features high-definition, immersive recordings of nature, white noise and music to help you relax and sleep easy.

CONFIGURABLE SOUNDS - Adjust fan speeds, select wind intensity, or even toggle thunder on and off for rain sounds.

DOLBY ATMOS - Enhances your speaker, headphone, or AirPods experience with 3D, spatial audio to help you escape your surroundings.

RELAXING MUSIC - Tracks feature a mix of tranquil piano and classical guitar melodies. Perfect for meditation or drifting off to sleep.

MIXER - Set white noise, rain, or other sound levels exactly as desired to create your own personal mix.

No subscription required. A single in-app purchase unlocks ALL current and future sounds.

Hi! Jeff Perrin here, musician and producer for Vermont Sleep Sounds & Music. With the Vermont Sleep Sounds & Music app I am bringing you a few of the sounds Ive found useful over the years to alleviate my own personal struggles with sleep. Please let me know in the comments how I might improve this app to better help you, and what sounds youd like to see added in future updates. Thanks! Wishing you peace and relaxation. Jeff

NOTE: Dolby Atmos playback over speakers requires iPhone XR or higher, or iPad Pro 2018 or later. Non-supported iPhones and iPads include Dolby Atmos support for headphones only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
