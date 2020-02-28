Manage your indoor climate with the Vents TwinFresh V.2 app!

This free app takes managing a Vents TwinFresh supply and exhaust fan to a brand new level. All you need to do is get on the WiFi network and you are ready to roll.

Once the installation is finished, you can control all the ventilator parameters, set the speed or operation mode (Ventilation/Heat Recovery/Air Supply), set the timer and sensor parameters or customise the weekly schedule. Just rely on the smart logic that takes care of the routine operations day after day.

The mobile Vents TwinFresh ventilator management app complements the onboard controls with extended functionality. And best of all now you can control your fan from anywhere within your home WiFi coverage or anywhere in the world via the Internet. You can also use the app to combine several Vents TwinFresh devices into a single network and control them all with a single touch.

The application is compatible with the ventilation units:

TwinFresh Expert RW-30 V.2

TwinFresh Expert RW1-50 V.2

TwinFresh Expert RW1-50C3-13 V.2

TwinFresh Expert RMW1-50 V.2

TwinFresh Expert RW1-85 V.2

TwinFresh Expert RW1-100 V.2

TwinFresh Expert Duo RW1-30 V.2