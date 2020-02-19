NOT FOR SAMSUNG GEAR S2 / GEAR S3 / GALAXY WATCH !! (running Tizen OS)

If you have one, do not install this application.

To find support and compatible applications with your watch, please go to http://www.themaapps.com/watch_on_tizen_os

Features of Venom Watch Face

- Clock Widget (No second hand due to battery consumption)

- Choose design colors

- Define a secondary timezone for digital display

- Day & Month

- Watch battery

- Mobile battery

- Weather

- Daily step count

- Heartbeat frequency

- Unread SMS

- Unread Email from Gmail

- Missed calls

- Presets

- Complication (wear 2.0)

The settings of the watch face are located in the "Wear OS" app of your mobile.

Just hit the gear icon over the watch face preview and the settings screen will show up!

FREE Settings

- Choose design colors on watch & mobile

- Define heartbeat frequency refresh rate

- Define weather refresh rate

- Weather unit

- 12 / 24 hours mode

- Define interactive mode duration

- Choose to switch between small/big/translucent/opaque cards

- Choose the ambient mode b&w and eco luminosity

- Choose between 2 weather providers (Yr & OpenWeatherMap)

- Choose to display a leading zero on hours

- Display brand name or not

- Choose to display or not the seconds dots

PREMIUM Settings

- Choose your own title in place of "X-GEN"

- Switch between co / simple b&w / full ambient mode

- Choose background among different styles

- Blend background with colors

- Define a secondary timezone for digital display

- Data:

+ Change the indicator to display on the 3 positions

+ Choose between up to 8 indicators

+ Complication (wear 2.0)

- Interactivity

+ Access to detailed data by touching a widget

+ Switch the displayed data by touching a widget

+ Change the shortcut to execute on the 4 positions

+ Choose your shortcut among all applications installed on your watch!

+ Choose to display the interactive areas

- Presets manager:

+ Save your preset with all its options (colors, backgrounds, data, features. EVERYTHING is saved!)

+ Load / delete one of your previously saved preset

+ Share / Import presets

- Define manual or automatic location

Installation

Watch Face

Wear OS 1.X

This watch face will be installed automatically from your phone paired.

If it doesn't show up please go to the Wear OS App > Settings and Resync all apps.

Wear OS 2.X

A notification will be displayed on your watch, right after your mobile installation. You just have to hit it to start the installation process of the watch face.

If the notification did not display for some reason, you can still install the watch face by using the Google Play Store available on your watch: just search the watch face by its name.

Mobile clock widget

Just long press on your launcher, then select the application widget to drop it on your home screen of your mobile.

Customize the widget settings with the application.

