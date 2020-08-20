Velociraptor is a floating speed limit monitor and speedometer, a companion for any map or navigation app.

Speed limit data

1. TomTom & HERE Maps via Sygic - Monthly subscriptions

2. OpenStreetMap - Provided for free

Coverage of OSM speed limits: http://goo.gl/tEjlbz

Edit on your computer: https://www.openstreetmap.org

Features:

Polished Material Design

Automatically displays in any apps you choose (e.g. Google Maps)

Intelligent caching & fast refresh of speed limits

Sound alert when speed limit is exceeded

Customize style: US and International

Speed limit tolerance: % and integer amounts

Transparency, size, and tap to hide settings

Links

GitHub (issues, feature requests): https://goo.gl/hL8O2d

Translate the app to your language: https://goo.gl/lXNdkU

Note: Android Auto support is NOT included. Unfortunately, Google doesn't allow third-party apps to display custom elements on the car display unit. You can still use Velociraptor's speed limit sound alert functionality with Android Auto.

This app uses Accessibility services in order to detect foreground map apps and launch automatically. This app is not affiliated or endorsed by OpenStreetMap, HERE, TomTom, or Sygic. The developer does not bear responsibility for the accuracy of any information provided. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. Google Maps is used in screenshots for demonstration purposes only.