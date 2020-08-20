Sign in to add and modify your software
Velociraptor is a floating speed limit monitor and speedometer, a companion for any map or navigation app.
Speed limit data
1. TomTom & HERE Maps via Sygic - Monthly subscriptions
2. OpenStreetMap - Provided for free
Coverage of OSM speed limits: http://goo.gl/tEjlbz
Edit on your computer: https://www.openstreetmap.org
Features:
Polished Material Design
Automatically displays in any apps you choose (e.g. Google Maps)
Intelligent caching & fast refresh of speed limits
Sound alert when speed limit is exceeded
Customize style: US and International
Speed limit tolerance: % and integer amounts
Transparency, size, and tap to hide settings
Links
GitHub (issues, feature requests): https://goo.gl/hL8O2d
Translate the app to your language: https://goo.gl/lXNdkU
Note: Android Auto support is NOT included. Unfortunately, Google doesn't allow third-party apps to display custom elements on the car display unit. You can still use Velociraptor's speed limit sound alert functionality with Android Auto.
This app uses Accessibility services in order to detect foreground map apps and launch automatically. This app is not affiliated or endorsed by OpenStreetMap, HERE, TomTom, or Sygic. The developer does not bear responsibility for the accuracy of any information provided. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. Google Maps is used in screenshots for demonstration purposes only.