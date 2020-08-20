Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Velociraptor - Speed Limits & Speedometer for Android

By Daniel Ciao Free

Developer's Description

By Daniel Ciao

Velociraptor is a floating speed limit monitor and speedometer, a companion for any map or navigation app.

Speed limit data

1. TomTom & HERE Maps via Sygic - Monthly subscriptions

2. OpenStreetMap - Provided for free

Coverage of OSM speed limits: http://goo.gl/tEjlbz

Edit on your computer: https://www.openstreetmap.org

Features:

Polished Material Design

Automatically displays in any apps you choose (e.g. Google Maps)

Intelligent caching & fast refresh of speed limits

Sound alert when speed limit is exceeded

Customize style: US and International

Speed limit tolerance: % and integer amounts

Transparency, size, and tap to hide settings

Links

GitHub (issues, feature requests): https://goo.gl/hL8O2d

Translate the app to your language: https://goo.gl/lXNdkU

Note: Android Auto support is NOT included. Unfortunately, Google doesn't allow third-party apps to display custom elements on the car display unit. You can still use Velociraptor's speed limit sound alert functionality with Android Auto.

This app uses Accessibility services in order to detect foreground map apps and launch automatically. This app is not affiliated or endorsed by OpenStreetMap, HERE, TomTom, or Sygic. The developer does not bear responsibility for the accuracy of any information provided. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. Google Maps is used in screenshots for demonstration purposes only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.19

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.6.19

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now