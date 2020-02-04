Our users kept asking for it so were happy to present the Vegetarian Diet and Meal Plan by BodyProgram. Our own certified personal trainer and dietologist teamed up to develop the best weekly meal plan for the working out vegetarians and vegans.

Now you can plan healthy meals and make sure you eat well and lose weight without starving yourself. Itll perfectly complement your workout routine and help you achieve your muscle gain and weight loss goals.

Features:

- Nutrition advice on how to eat healthy, workout, tone up and slim down fast for both vegetarians and vegans

- Dedicated one week diet plans for men and women further separated into vegetarian and vegan categories

- Workout day meal recommendations taking into account the time of day of the workout

- Feedback section to share your opinion, tell us about your progress or suggest an idea.