Play this newest Vegas Theft & escape game with thrilling adventures and enjoy exciting gangsters missions. Professional robbers have planned a new theft. Police cars arrived at the robbery crime scene to capture criminals. Prepare for the grand clash of cops and robbers in wildest crime chase. Keep firing rifle and kill all officers of the police to escape. Gangsters group has planned a grand bank theft to steal cash, gold, and diamonds. Play as robbers against bank guards to execute city grand bank theft & museum theft. Be the skilled robber and get out from the dangerous crime scene. Drive crazy, smash and hit the police cars. Grab your gun, shoot at them and keep running to escape. Enter the building and hack the security system & fill money bags with cash, gold & diamonds. Exhibit skills of professional criminals and take advantage of the hostile situation.

Vegas Mafia king gangsters are back in urban town with their underground force and they are doing heist & crime in the main city full of people. Become ruthless Vegas Mafia and make yourself ready for gang war of gangster and robbers in wildest crime chase. Plan your escape with your crime squad and shoot all Vegas gangster in the city of crime. You have to spend a hard time in prison now it's time to take revenge. Steal cars from streets and do your theft mission. Be a criminal and don't let the crime stoppers and armed forces catch you. Don't go near the police drivers and vehicles or they will pull over and arrest you for shooting and killing people. Park your vehicle far from cops car. Become the toughest mobster in Vegas theft & escape 3D simulator game. Kill your rivals and city police to rebuild your terror on citizens. Use treachery and exploitation, start earning a reputation as crime boss of underworld mafia. Capture rival territory, rule the hood and expand your crime squad. Steal cars from streets, drive to the museum and steal unique and expensive items. Put your fear in the hearts of dangerous mobsters and cops in town. Shoot & Kill Police in auto theft missions play Vegas theft & escape and build up your own lawbreaker empire. Survive as a real hero in an extreme city open environment, avoid police car chase and take over control of urban town turf as mafia king. Escape crime scene before more police car reaches to take you down. Can you escape as soon as possible in this newest violence and full of action crime simulator 2017. Just load your gun and let the real gang war begin. Enjoy thug life by extreme rob, shoot and escape. Manage gangster escape from police before they kill you. Rush towards store exit rapidly, shoot guards and become a real Vegas gangster. Take vendetta from crime city police squad and kill cops in combat shooting mafia war.

Features Of Vegas Theft & Escape:

Action based gangsters missions to become Mafia King

Amazing city environment with realistic ghetto lifestyle

Smooth and intuitive controls

Epic & High-Quality 3D Graphics

Outstanding real-life weapons and gangster cars.

Realistic open world city environment.

Real life sound effects

Engaging gameplay