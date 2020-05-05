Join or Sign In

Vegas Casino & Slots: Slottist for Android

Developer's Description

Welcome to the BEST casino slot game! Play our many slot machines and have Vegas-style fun!

Download the #1 mobile casino game now!

Explore our free themed slots with lots of unique features!

Try your luck, spin the reel, and hit the jackpot! Get free spins and rewards!

GAME FEATURES:

BEST SLOTS Enjoy our high-quality slot machines! Outstanding graphics and sound, unique mechanics and a true VIP slots experience!

FREE CHIPS Play the game every day to get free chips!

WIN BIG Get huge rewards with free spins and a variety of wild symbols! Luck out with 777!

JACKPOTS Master your casino skills! Participate in JACKPOT drawings to get huge REWARDS and the chance to reach the top of the leaderboard. Become a real slots master!

UNIQUE MINI GAMES Explore exciting bonus games that give players even more ways to win big in our free slots! Each slot machine and bonus game is different!

CHOOSE YOUR SLOT Enjoy a great selection of slot machines! From the austere Buffalo Valley to the enchanting Unicorn Kingdom, choose your favorite! Which will you play?

QUESTS Complete daily quests to get free chips! Explore all the slots and have 777 Vegas fun!

YOUR OWN PROFILE PAGE Track your current status and progress in the game! Get experience, gain more skills and level up. See how many slotgames you've played and achievements you've completed. Get unique properties and display them on your profile. View other players' profiles to see how you compare!

CHAT WITH OTHER PLAYERS Have even more fun at the casino tables with our convenient in-game instant messenger and chat with other slots players. Now you can spin the reels, send gifts, chat and see your friends' success in slots at the same time!

FAIR PLAY GUARANTEED Our certified Random Number Generator (RNG) gives you the best and fairest casino slots experience!

NO REGISTRATION Get straight into the action. Choose guest mode to use our free casino app without registering.

PLAY OUR MOST POPULAR SLOTS:

Buffalo Slots

Cleopatra Slots

Diamond Slots

Gods of Greece Slots

Pirate's Cave Slots

Unicorn Slots

Mayan Jungle Slots

Wild Monsters (Halloween) Slots

Spanish Fiesta Slots

Classic 777 Slots

Genie's Cave Slots

Gold Rush Slots

find more in the game!

WANT MORE THAN 777 SLOTS?

TEXAS HOLDEM POKER The most popular casino game among professional gamblers! Test your skills in amazing poker tournaments!

BLACKJACK A simple game of "21". An exciting 3D game that any blackjack fan is sure to enjoy.

ROULETTE Featuring stunning 3D graphics and three table varieties: French, American, and European.

OMAHA POKER A more dynamic version of poker, with 4 cards in your hand. Have more fun with amazing combinations!

BACCARAT One of the most popular and exciting card games with superior 3D graphics!

CRAPS The first 3D craps game ever. Make bets, roll the dice, take risks and become the best craps player!

Subscribe to the official Facebook page of the game and be the first to find out about our promotions and news!

https://facebook.com/Pokerist

Follow us on Twitter and get free chips!

https://twitter.com/KamaCasino

This game is only available to users of legal age. The game offers no possibility of winning money or anything of value. Success in playing this game does not imply your success in a similar real-money casino game.

