Features:

View previously seen recipes again without an Internet connection.

Cross out ingredients on your ingredient list (horizontal swipe).

Turn your smartphone on its side to show the ingredients and instructions side by side.

Support for problems or feedback

If something isnt working or you have feedback, please email us at: diet.health.info@gmail.com

Story behind this app

Our health depends to a large extent on a healthy diet. This has become increasingly clear in recent years. But what is a healthy diet? The Swiss Foundation for Diet and Health reviews good books on the topic of diet and health and analyzes current research findings. It provides information in condensed form for readers who want to find out more.

This app offers primarily recipes that form the foundation for a healthy diet. Of course, the recipes arent only healthy but also delicious. Try them out! We look forward to your feedback.

What you can do with this APP

Go to the main page of the app to find a wide range of inspiring recipes (currently still static).

Search the list of recipes using keywords such as quinoa.

Filter the list of recipes by type of diet, meal, course, difficulty, and/or preparation time.

Go to the detailed view to find out more about the recipe.

Click on the image in the detailed view of the recipe to open a window for 2-finger zoom.

Use the + and signs in the detailed view of the recipe to select the number of servings you want to prepare. The app automatically adjusts the amount of ingredients.

When shopping, you can cross out ingredients you already have (finger swipe).

The detailed view of the recipe shows the ingredients, preparation steps, tips, notes, and alternative preparation methods.

Click on the star in the top right corner of the detailed view to add a recipe to your favorites.

In the main menu, you can choose recently viewed recipes.

Previously opened recipes can be reopened without an Internet connection.

Turn your smartphone on its side to see instructions and ingredients side by side.

In the main menu, you will find a link to (our website with) sound information on diet and health.

Recipe with x images: You will see several dots at the bottom of the screen; swipe right or left to scroll through the images.

A link to sound information on diet and health can be found at the very bottom of the main menu.