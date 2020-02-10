Vegan Food & Living is a brand new magazine dedicated to celebrating the vegan lifestyle. Every issue is packed with 101 tasty recipes, plus informative features which will resonate with all vegans. Available as an app to download for free, you can subscribe from just 2.99 an issue and get the magazine direct to your device!

This is a free app download. Within the app users can purchase the current issue and back issues.

Subscriptions are also available within the application. A subscription will start from the latest issue.

Available subscriptions are:

12 months: 34.99 / 44.99 / $44.99 (12 issues)

6 months: 17.99 / 23.99 / $23.99 (6 issues)

1 month: 2.99 / 3.99 / $3.99 (1 issue)

-The subscription will renew automatically unless cancelled more than 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will be charged for renewal within 24 hours of the end of the current period, for the same duration and at the current subscription rate for the product.

-You may turn off the auto-renewal of subscriptions through your Account Settings, however you are not able to cancel the current subscription during its active period.

-Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when a subscription to that publication is purchased.

Bundles of single issues can be also be bought within the application. To use purchased credits, simply click on the issue price and select use credit. This allows you to purchase back issues at reduced prices.

Users can register for/ login to a pocketmags account in-app. This will protect their issues in the case of a lost device and allow browsing of purchases on multiple platforms. Existing pocketmags users can retrieve their purchases by logging into their account.

We recommend loading the app for the first time in a wi-fi area so that all issue data is retrieved.

If your app will not load past the splash page after a first install or an update, please delete and reinstall the app from the App Store

Help and frequently asked questions be accessed in-app and on pocketmags.

If you have any problems at all please do not hesitate to contact us: help@pocketmags.com

You can find our privacy policy here:

http://www.pocketmags.com/privacy.aspx

You can find our terms and conditions here:

http://www.pocketmags.com/terms.aspx