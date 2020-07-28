Sign in to add and modify your software
Vee is an amazing App where you can find tons of high-quality short videos that are under 30 seconds. It is for young people who prefer informative, well-made and diverse content. You can find over 50 categories of short high quality content, including movies, TV clips, cricket, celebrities, funny jokes, news, recipe, game, and much more.
-Enjoy short videos personalized for you
Your feed would be personalized, based on what you watch, like and share. Vee offers you a great video selection just for you.
-Express yourself in a young community
It is a global young community. You can express yourself in an easy way. You will find many like minded people around while enjoying the content.
-Discover more video
Find more videos that are selected by our editors. Enjoy high-quality short videos in a completely new way.
