Vee Tok - India's Short Video Platform for Android

By Vee Developer Free

Vee is an amazing App where you can find tons of high-quality short videos that are under 30 seconds. It is for young people who prefer informative, well-made and diverse content. You can find over 50 categories of short high quality content, including movies, TV clips, cricket, celebrities, funny jokes, news, recipe, game, and much more.

-Enjoy short videos personalized for you

Your feed would be personalized, based on what you watch, like and share. Vee offers you a great video selection just for you.

-Express yourself in a young community

It is a global young community. You can express yourself in an easy way. You will find many like minded people around while enjoying the content.

-Discover more video

Find more videos that are selected by our editors. Enjoy high-quality short videos in a completely new way.

-Short video platform 100% made in India. People from Tik Tok, Chingari, Viva Video, Vigo Video, New Video Status, Vmate, U Video, SelfieCity, Beauty Plus, YouCam makeup, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, Sweet selfie, Tik Kik, Hago are welcome to Vee App - 100% Made in India Short Video App

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.1.48

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
