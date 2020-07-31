Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This App is designed for those who want to learn mathematical tricks to speed up the calculation.Tricks which are given in Vedik Ganit app will help to solve mathematical tasks much faster and easily.
Vadik Ganit for Competitive Exam app is a preparatory app on mathematics for various competitive examinations, like, SSC, UPSC, CPO, LIC, GIC and UTI among others.
The aim of this app is not only to acquaint the students with various types of problems given in these examinations and how to solve them, but also to teach the students effective ways to tackle each of the problems faster and more effectively.
Cube Vedic Maths Techniques - Anurupyena, Ekadhikena, Vargank , Yavadhunum
CubeRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Yavadhunum
Division Vedic Maths Techniques - Nikhilum, Paravartya
Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Vilokanam, 1 Variable
Factorization Vedic Maths Techniques - 3 Variables
HCF Vedic Maths Techniques
Multiplication Vedic Maths Techniques - Adhya, Antyoradasakepi, Anurupeyna , Different Sutra , Eknunena, Urdhva, Viloknum
Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Quadratic, Simple, Special Simultaneous
Square - Dwandva, Ekadhikena, Sankalana, Yawadhunum
SquareRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Viloknum
Vinculum Numbers
This app can be used for following exams:-
* IAS
* UPSC
* SSC
* IPS
* BANK PO
* BANK CLERK
* BANK EXAMS
* IFS
* PCS
* CIVIL SERVICES
* HISTORY
* GEOGRAPHY
* BANK SPECIALIST OFFICER
* RRB or REGIONAL RURAL BANKS
* STATE CIVIL SERVICES
* POLICE EXAMS
* SSC CGL
* CISF, CAPF
* NDA EXAMS
* CDS EXAMS
* RAILWAY EXAMS
* GOVERNMENT JOB EXAMS
* IBPS BANK EXAMS
* IBPS CWE EXAMS
* INSURANCE EXAMS
* POST OFFICE EXAMS
* NICL Assistants
* AICL AO
* UICL AO
* APPSC
* BPSC
* Chhattisgarh PSC
* GPSC
* HPSC
* HPSSSB
* HPPSC
* JKPSC
* Jharkhand PSC
* Kerala PSC
* MPPSC
* MPSC
* Services Selection Board(SSB)
* OPSC
* RPSC
* PPSC
* TNPSC
* UPPSC
* WBSETCL
* Bank exam
* Sbi clerk
* Sbi po