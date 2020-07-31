This App is designed for those who want to learn mathematical tricks to speed up the calculation.Tricks which are given in Vedik Ganit app will help to solve mathematical tasks much faster and easily.

Vadik Ganit for Competitive Exam app is a preparatory app on mathematics for various competitive examinations, like, SSC, UPSC, CPO, LIC, GIC and UTI among others.

The aim of this app is not only to acquaint the students with various types of problems given in these examinations and how to solve them, but also to teach the students effective ways to tackle each of the problems faster and more effectively.

Cube Vedic Maths Techniques - Anurupyena, Ekadhikena, Vargank , Yavadhunum

CubeRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Yavadhunum

Division Vedic Maths Techniques - Nikhilum, Paravartya

Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Vilokanam, 1 Variable

Factorization Vedic Maths Techniques - 3 Variables

HCF Vedic Maths Techniques

Multiplication Vedic Maths Techniques - Adhya, Antyoradasakepi, Anurupeyna , Different Sutra , Eknunena, Urdhva, Viloknum

Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Quadratic, Simple, Special Simultaneous

Square - Dwandva, Ekadhikena, Sankalana, Yawadhunum

SquareRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Viloknum

Vinculum Numbers

