Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Vedik Math | for Android

By app4daily Free

Developer's Description

By app4daily

This App is designed for those who want to learn mathematical tricks to speed up the calculation.Tricks which are given in Vedik Ganit app will help to solve mathematical tasks much faster and easily.

Vadik Ganit for Competitive Exam app is a preparatory app on mathematics for various competitive examinations, like, SSC, UPSC, CPO, LIC, GIC and UTI among others.

The aim of this app is not only to acquaint the students with various types of problems given in these examinations and how to solve them, but also to teach the students effective ways to tackle each of the problems faster and more effectively.

Cube Vedic Maths Techniques - Anurupyena, Ekadhikena, Vargank , Yavadhunum

CubeRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Yavadhunum

Division Vedic Maths Techniques - Nikhilum, Paravartya

Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Vilokanam, 1 Variable

Factorization Vedic Maths Techniques - 3 Variables

HCF Vedic Maths Techniques

Multiplication Vedic Maths Techniques - Adhya, Antyoradasakepi, Anurupeyna , Different Sutra , Eknunena, Urdhva, Viloknum

Equation Vedic Maths Techniques - Quadratic, Simple, Special Simultaneous

Square - Dwandva, Ekadhikena, Sankalana, Yawadhunum

SquareRoot Vedic Maths Techniques - Viloknum

Vinculum Numbers

This app can be used for following exams:-

* IAS

* UPSC

* SSC

* IPS

* BANK PO

* BANK CLERK

* BANK EXAMS

* IFS

* PCS

* CIVIL SERVICES

* HISTORY

* GEOGRAPHY

* BANK SPECIALIST OFFICER

* RRB or REGIONAL RURAL BANKS

* STATE CIVIL SERVICES

* POLICE EXAMS

* SSC CGL

* CISF, CAPF

* NDA EXAMS

* CDS EXAMS

* RAILWAY EXAMS

* GOVERNMENT JOB EXAMS

* IBPS BANK EXAMS

* IBPS CWE EXAMS

* INSURANCE EXAMS

* POST OFFICE EXAMS

* NICL Assistants

* AICL AO

* UICL AO

* APPSC

* BPSC

* Chhattisgarh PSC

* GPSC

* HPSC

* HPSSSB

* HPPSC

* JKPSC

* Jharkhand PSC

* Kerala PSC

* MPPSC

* MPSC

* Services Selection Board(SSB)

* OPSC

* RPSC

* PPSC

* TNPSC

* UPPSC

* WBSETCL

* Bank exam

* Sbi clerk

* Sbi po

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now