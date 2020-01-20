You are the coolest new vampire girl in this game.

At your school, you need to hide your secret about being a vampire. You get to dress-up and hang around with your friends like every other girl. There is also a new boy in the school and you have a crush on him. Do you want to date him because it seems there is a rumor in the school that this cute guy has a crush on you too. Get ready to meet & fall in love with the cutest boy of the school!

You will need to look your best because first impression is the best impression. Lets spend a good time with face cleanup - wash your face properly and apply moisturizer. Do a facial spa at home and grooming. What hairstyle would you do and which dress would you wear to catch his attention - lets try out from the wardrobe and the makeup collection. Be fashionable and stand out from the rest of the girls at your school.

Vampire High School Crush & Love Affair Features:

- Different levels to choose and play

- Mini activities to do within each level

- Choose from a variety of dress and make-up options

- Create different styles and make new fashion trends

Enjoy our new game Vampire High School Crush & Love Affair & please give your comments to help us improve.