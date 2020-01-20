X

Vampire High School Crush & Love Affair for iOS

You are the coolest new vampire girl in this game.

At your school, you need to hide your secret about being a vampire. You get to dress-up and hang around with your friends like every other girl. There is also a new boy in the school and you have a crush on him. Do you want to date him because it seems there is a rumor in the school that this cute guy has a crush on you too. Get ready to meet & fall in love with the cutest boy of the school!

You will need to look your best because first impression is the best impression. Lets spend a good time with face cleanup - wash your face properly and apply moisturizer. Do a facial spa at home and grooming. What hairstyle would you do and which dress would you wear to catch his attention - lets try out from the wardrobe and the makeup collection. Be fashionable and stand out from the rest of the girls at your school.

Vampire High School Crush & Love Affair Features:

- Different levels to choose and play

- Mini activities to do within each level

- Choose from a variety of dress and make-up options

- Create different styles and make new fashion trends

Enjoy our new game Vampire High School Crush & Love Affair & please give your comments to help us improve.

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
