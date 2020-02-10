X

Valentines Day Cards & Frames for iOS

By Rifa Tasfia $0.99

By Rifa Tasfia

This sticker pack includes amazing Valentines Day stickers for iMessage. Get this pack to send greetings on iMessage. Simply send these stickers on the message thread or place the stickers on text bubbles. Simply drag & drop the stickers on any message or place the stickers on pics. You can use these stickers on the iMessage Camera as well.

Have fun with these stickers & DOWNLOAD NOW!!!

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
