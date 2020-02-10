Love is something that moves people for several millennia. More than once in history, feats of people committed in the name of this light feeling were mentioned. This is how the holiday that we know-February 14 - Valentine's Day or happy valentines day, which comes for each of us in different ways, appeared. On the eve of this holiday, in shops, confectionery and flower shops around the world, huge queues consisting of lovers gather. Most believe that the best present is attention and create their own, unique ideas of surprises, or take advice from friends. In order to show their love to close people on valentine s day, many send postcards "online", the so-called "valentines", if there is no opportunity to congratulate the live. Everyone tries to make a gift on February 14 in the early morning, and rushes first to congratulate his " st valentine".

Valentines day has a different name in each country. The English call it "St Valentine's Day", the French "La Saint-Valentin", but the only thing that remains unchanged is the day of lovers. In some countries, "valentine s day" is celebrated by the whole family on February 14 at a small table, in the circle of the most expensive people, and congratulate each other on St. Valentine's Day. The man is the first to make an unusual congratulation to his beloved, then there is an exchange of presents and wishes.

But not everyone can boast of eloquence and the ability to express all their feelings. There are different options for gifts, but you can not always find a suitable greeting to your beloved or beloved. We decided to simplify your life and created an application "Valentine's Day gifts." It will help you make an unusual, and very interesting surprise to your second half on the day of all lovers. Postcards "valentines" in which people admit to love - one of the main aspects of the presentation.

The gift for valentines day is rather difficult to acquire, and almost all the most interesting things have already been sold out. To the triumph is worth preparing in advance. Especially in order to make it convenient for our users to find ideas for gifts, we made convenient navigation "congratulations to your beloved" and "congratulations to your beloved". Now you can forget about the long search and pick up all kinds of gifts, st valentine to really surprise your soul mate. Do everything to be remembered on February 14 for a long time. Happy valentines day!