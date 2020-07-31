Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Valentine's Day Wallpapers for Android

By Infinity Free

Developer's Description

By Infinity

February 14 in many countries around the world celebrates Valentine's Day or day of Love.

This is a new beautiful wallpaper dedicated to the holiday of Valentine's Day. Please yourself with amazing Valentine's Day wallpapers and Install them on your phone for this bright holiday.

Wallpapers Valentine's Day will not leave you indifferent and will give the joy of love and good mood. Valentine's Day wallpapers will look great on your device especially on this holiday. Show the Valentine's Day wallpapers to friends and family, and they too will be able to install them on their phone or tablet.

Once you install the wallpapers for Valentine's Day, you can use them without an internet connection. Install yourself these cool Valentine's Day wallpapers and enjoy the holiday pictures.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now