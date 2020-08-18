Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Valentine's Day Wallpaper for Android

By Aira Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Aira Studio

Romance "Valentine's Day Wallpaper" Cover your phone with true cuteness with this adorable collection of free Mobile Background for Girls And Boys. Free Download this excellent collection of Valentine's Day Wallpaper Specially designed for a teenager.

These Valentine's Day Wallpaper will definitely leave you lost for wallpaper! Change something really romantic. Get this backgrounds simply by downloading "Valentine's Day Wallpaper" app and installing your favorite Wallpapers and Backgrounds on your phone!

Nice Features OF "Valentine's Day Wallpaper" Application For your smartphone

- Full support for landscape mode.

- Compatible with 99% of mobile phones and devices.

- Optimized battery usage!

- Fully supports horizontal orientation

- Very easy to use one-click preview of the background images

- Quick Apply to set Home Screen, Lock Screen and Both

- Save your favorite image to use one-click love icon

- you can share image to your family or friend

- Search your favorite images

- Add to favorites

- New Wallpapers are added daily collect them all!

- You can save or Share Funny "Pug Pictures" to Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Tumblr Or Instagram with your Good Friends or whole family.

Disclaimer:

This app is developed for fun purpose only by fans of BMW. All Images/logo/names used in app are not affiliated with,

endorsed, sponsored, or approved by any company. All images are collected around the glob and are copyrights of their respective owners.

if you fill we are violating or infringing any copyright then let us know that image/name we will remove it as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now