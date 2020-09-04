Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Valentine's Day Mega Pack for iOS

By Creative Design Concepts $0.99

Developer's Description

By Creative Design Concepts

Grab this awesome mega pack of Valentine's Day stickers and share the love with that special someone in your life. Guaranteed to keep the flames burning.

265 gorgeous retina quality stickers of all types including many text phrases for decorating your messages, photos and more.

Share the love, and Happy Valentine's Day to all of our supporters. We truly love and appreciate you all. :)

Free updates for life. No in-app purchases.

*Includes left and right facing versions for greater flexibility in your messages and photos.

Please give us a review if you enjoy them!

Note: If you are new to using iMessage stickers, please take a look at this great tutorial provided by Apple https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT206906

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Messenger Kids

Free
Control who your kids interact with in an environment dedicated to close friends and family.
iOS
Messenger Kids

Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Free
Use Bitmoji in Snapchat, iMessage and wherever else you chat.
iOS
Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

$0.99
Big Belly Cat.
iOS
Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

Star Wars Stickers

Free
Express yourself with iconic Star Wars imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.
iOS
Star Wars Stickers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now