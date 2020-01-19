Happy Valentine's day. Valentine's Day Jigsaw Puzzles game is about beautiful Valentine scenery! It is a fun jigsaw puzzle game applicable for all ages.
Features:
1. 4 puzzle modes, including switch, shuffle, rotate and regular jigsaw
2. 9 - 1600 pieces.
2. Save to SD
3. Change background
4. Auto scroll
5. Use own music.
6. Pinch to zoom
7. Landscape view(Premium version).
