On valentines day presents Day, lovers exchange gifts and valentines presents for men cards. People also donate to charity and gift candies on this day. Flowers are the most popular gifts for Valentine's Day. Among flowers, rose is most liked and gifted. It is said that red rose is gifted to express love where as yellow rose and other flowers are gifted for pure friendship.

This day is closely marked with mutual exchange of love notes or valentines between the lovers. Previously, handwritten love notes and love poems were exchanged, but later from 19th century onwards-mass scale production of Greeting Cards started. This development also gave rise to the commercialization of thus far a sacred Valentines Day.

The main symbols of Valentine's Day are the heart shaped outlines and the figures of winged Cupid. Numerous gift items flood the gift shops, as Valentines Day gets closer. Customized valentines presents cards are also a major attraction of the gifts shops. Greeting Cards sites come with new and fresh personalized valentine gifts for him e-cards. E cards cover wide themes on valentines ideas like valentines day gifts kiss cards, valentines gifts flowers cards, valentine teddy cards, valentine friends cards etc.

Valentine cards are a popular thing to convey the tender emotions of individuals. After Christmas cards, valentines day ideas for her cards are the most circulated cards. This day is more popular in women than men, a source says. A vast amount of information is circulated through various mediums on unique Valentine day ideas and tips, party destinations, gift shops, flower centers etc. Newspapers, TV channels and radio channels air programs and stories related to this day from weeks before the actual Valentine's Day.

From a week before 14th February, celebration of valentines day gifts for her week begins. Each day has different theme like 7th Rose Day, 8th Propose Day, 9th Chocolate Day, 10th Teddy Day, 11th Promise Day, 11th Kiss Day, 13th Hug Day and finally valentines day ideas on 14th.

Lovers wait for Valentine's Day impatiently. A lot of people propose their feelings of love for the first time to their sweethearts on this day. Proposals are taken in positive spirit on the part of proposed. At the same time, outright rejections are avoided.