Valentine's Day Frames HD for Android

By Apps Drive Free

By Apps Drive

Introduce to the latest valentine special app "Valentine's Day Frames HD" Free Download and Decorate your favourite

lovely photos.

This Valentine's Day 2019 wishes you'are loved once in a very unique and different ways. If your loved ones are far from you, where it is not possible to meet them then you might be sending just wishes by texting but now you can do even more than that like sending photo with beautiful frames.

Now a days everybody is having an android mobiles. So here we came up with some exiting and beautiful Valentines Day Frames application.

Where you can set any of your favorite pictures in that frames and share it with your friends or girl friend. Valentines Day Frames are especially designed to select the wonderful movements that you have spend with your loved once and get an awesome frame to give that movement even much gorgeous feel.

Features :

- Install the app

- Open the app from the installed icon

- Very friendly Interface

- Chose a photo from gallery or camera

- Then select a frame for your picture from the number of valentine photo frames available.

- You can even zoom in or zoom out if needed.

- If u change your image Re-click framed area.

- Type your name with different fonts and colors available.

- If you chnage the text placement to slowly move your own place.

- Delete feature available.

- Then once frame is set you can save the photo with your favorite Valentine Frames in the SD card.

- Click View files button see your output valentine photo frame image.

Now you can share that beautiful picture with frame to your girl friend or to your partner.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019....

If you really like this app please keep sending your feedback and suggestions to appsdrive313@gmail.com

What's new in version 1.2

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
