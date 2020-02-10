Valentine Photo Frames is lovely app for decorating pictures. Are you looking foreword for Valentine's Day? Do you need some ideas to surprise your other half? Valentine Photo Frames is an amazing photo editing tool for decorating pictures. These romantic photo frames will beautify your love pics. Create more Awesome and Cute Valentine, Flower Photo Frames

App features:

1. This application is a coffee photo editor that has the most complete collection of coffee frames

2. You can save the photos into your smartphone

3. You can share it with your friends

4. Amazing and selective HD Coffee Cups

5. Totally free

6. Edit Photo With Creative SDK Tool Library

7. Multimedia Sharing Option

8. Save your framed photos into your phone

9. HD and glittering graphics and nice collection of cups

Powerful Creative Photo Editor SDK Features:

Different Types Of Photo Effects like:

1. Clyde photo effect.

2. Cruz Photo Effects.

3. Dean photo effect.

4. Hash Photo effect.

5. Lucky photo effect.

6. Arizona photo effect.

7. Keylime photo effect.

8. Boardwalk photo effect.

9. Sentosa photo effect.

10. Metropolis photo effect.

11. Sage photo effect.

12. Avenue Photo effect.

Enhance tool Provide :-

1. Hi-definition of photo.

2. Colo Fix.

3. illuminate of photo.

Select different types of overlays on photo like square,rectangle,pyramid,hexagonal and etc.

Crop photo by square,custom,2:3,3:4,3:5 etc.

change orientation on photo by rotate and flip horizontal and vertically.

Apply Sharpness on your creation.

Apply lighting Like Brightness,contrast,highlights,shadows.

Add text on your photo by different color and text size.

Apply whiten effect on the photo.

Apply Redeye effect on the photo.

Apply Blemish effect by photo editor.