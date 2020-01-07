Keeping your vagina clean and healthy

The vagina is designed to keep itself clean with the help of natural secretions (discharge). Find out how to help your vagina keep clean and healthy, and why you don't need douches or vaginal wipes.

Maintaining a healthy vulva and vagina will help prevent infections and discomfort. Unusual changes in vaginal discharge is a sign that there might be an issue.

The goal of vulvar care is to keep the vulva dry and free from irritants. In this way, you can prevent the vulva from becoming red, swollen and irritated. Because many infections are introduced into the vagina, these tips also provide a basis for good, vaginal care.

The external female genitals are called the vulva. Symptoms of vulvar conditions commonly include a burning sensation, stinging or itching. In some cases, the vulva appears red and swollen.

Without treatment, or with recurrent symptoms, vulvar conditions can lead to depression, anxiety, sexual problems and body image concerns. Recovery from vulvar conditions may take weeks, months or longer.

Generally, treatment for vulvar conditions aims to ease the symptoms while healing takes place. It may speed recovery to use a number of treatments at the same time, rather than one after another.

The vulva explained

Vulva is an umbrella term for the various parts of the external female genitals. These parts include:

mons pubis the fatty pad thats covered in pubic hair

labia majora outer lips

labia minora inner lips

clitoris small organ thats packed with nerve endings

urethral opening which allows the passage of urine

vestibule area around the opening of the vagina and the urethra

perineum area between the vagina and anus.

Vagina: What's normal, what's not

Vaginal health affects more than just your sex life. Find out about common vaginal problems and ways to promote a healthy vagina.

Vaginal health is an important part of a woman's overall health. Vaginal problems can affect your fertility, desire for sex and ability to reach orgasm. Ongoing vaginal health issues can also cause stress or relationship problems and impact your self-confidence. Know the signs and symptoms of vaginal problems and what you can do to protect your vaginal health.

What affects vaginal health?

What are the most common vaginal problems?

What are signs or symptoms of vaginal problems?

What can I do to keep my vagina healthy?

While not all vaginal problems can be prevented, regular checkups can help ensure that problems affecting your vagina are diagnosed as soon as possible. Don't let embarrassment prevent you from talking to your doctor about any concerns you might have about your vaginal health.

