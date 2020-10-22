Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

VacYa Cloud Meetings | Conference Video Call App for Android

By Vacya Global Networks Free

Developer's Description

By Vacya Global Networks

Are you looking for a professional conference call app for

android? Do you want a simple cloud meetings app that can let you meet on-the-go and get your job done effectively and efficiently? Let's download

VacYa Cloud meetings | Conference Video Call App for free. The

perfect online meetings & cloud conferencing app is ready for you now!

VacYa Cloud meetings | Conference Video Call App is one of the best

web meeting and conference call apps, with amazing functionalities and

good interaction design. You can send meeting invitation to your participants

and bring them on business meeting within couple of seconds, chat with

participants, share different type of content, and get your job done. Say

goodbye to classic calling & instant messaging apps, host a meeting and

enjoy a unique conferencing experience.

VacYa Meet app has various features that will enhance your experience. It

provides crystal clear audio, HD quality face-to-face video along with screen

sharing and messaging, easy scheduling, and the possibility to collaborate in

real time. Join the VacYa community now, use this modern online meeting

software to enjoy its intuitive features.

Why you have to download and install VacYa Cloud meetings

| Conference Video Call App on your Android smartphone or Tablet?

- Its very easy to use so you need just to install it on your device and use it

instantly.

- It ensures that your data remains safe from prying eyes.

- It uses a pretty amazing and very fast user interface for an amazing experience.

- Its free and it will stay free for life, so there are no hidden fees, no special

memberships, and no annual subscription fees.

FEATURES:

Easy to use.

Clean & Very Fast User Interface.

HD Quality video

Crystal clear audio

Increased productivity

Easy scheduling

Secure conferencing

Collaboration in real-time

Slide show

Message with your participants

File share

Doodling

Rich media

Adaptive bandwidth management

VacYa Cloud meetings | Conference Video Call App is a new refreshment in this

popular app category. If you want a professional Conference call & Whiteboard

meeting app, then VacYa is the perfect app for you.

Download it for free now!

We are always striving to provide the best user experience for our players. We are

also looking for your feedback, suggestion or recommendation.

Please, feel free to email us and let us know from you so we can continue to bring you

the best experiences and updates.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.3.7

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 20.3.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now