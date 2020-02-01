It's Christmas! Elves have finished making gifts, Santa rides in his sleigh and along with his reindeer Rudolph are heading to deliver many presents to good children.

Winter is hard and snow doesnt stop falling, but Santa and his faithful reindeer will fly over many houses to deliver presents before they wake up.

Get in the skin of Santa Claus and drive your sleigh run by Rudolph, the fast reindeer, and deliver as many gifts as you can in the time limit!

VR Santa's Magic Sleigh Features:

Shoot as many presents as you can by aiming at the chimneys.

Earn points and accumulate time with each present delivered.

Countdown gift delivery.

This game is compatible with Google Cardboard (V1 y V2).

Merry Christmas! And enjoy this magical VR game in the warmth of home.