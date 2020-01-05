This is the year 2118.

The next generation of car - the VV01 Test drive event - will begin soon.

The machine keeps us approximately 1 meter above the ground and drive.

This game is to watch a story of about 15 minutes in VR space.

A fast VR flight in the city.

Explore 360-degree experiences in a virtual reality world.

Enjoy your new feelings of the new world.

If you turn off the VR mode, You can play with normal view.

To enjoy the game more,

Please switch off power safe mode.

Please use headphones while you are playing the game.

V.V.Reactor is compatible with devices running under iPhone5s (or above), the phone before iPhone5s (or above) will not able to run this game.