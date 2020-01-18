X

VR & AR Space Run for iOS

By Melissa Wong Lai Yin Free

Developer's Description

By Melissa Wong Lai Yin

Four defenders with distinctive super natural powers and personalities are facing an extreme difficult challenge in the extremely remote area of the galaxy. Now these guardians have to run jump and roll in order to bypass every obstacle in front of them. The power of cosmic is with them. In this space quest the future of the entire universe is depending. Cosmic runners are currently stuck in the quasar of the space and fighting with the powerful illusion of dark cosmic powers and facing difficulties. Help them and guide them in the quest. Now you can enjoy this app in AR Augmented Reality and in 3D without VR or AR Headset too.

Participants of Cosmic Run

- Sophie (The Dreamer)

- Aaron (The Zombie)

- Ayaan (The Powerful)

- Nathan (The Skeleton)

Simple yet addictive game play tap left side of the screen to roll and right side of the screen to jump. Run as much as you can and cover thousands of miles in Quasar. Enjoy the game play in VR experience.

Features

- Amazing Experience in Virtual Reality

- Amazing Experience in Augmented Reality

- Works with Google Cardboard

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Minecraft

$6.99
Put imagination and limitless resources to work in creator-built environments or mine deep into the world of sudden peril.
iOS
Minecraft

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

$6.99
The Call of Duty: Zombies phenomenon has risen back to life.Adapted from the best-selling console hit and built specifically for tablets and...
iOS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping