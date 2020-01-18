Four defenders with distinctive super natural powers and personalities are facing an extreme difficult challenge in the extremely remote area of the galaxy. Now these guardians have to run jump and roll in order to bypass every obstacle in front of them. The power of cosmic is with them. In this space quest the future of the entire universe is depending. Cosmic runners are currently stuck in the quasar of the space and fighting with the powerful illusion of dark cosmic powers and facing difficulties. Help them and guide them in the quest. Now you can enjoy this app in AR Augmented Reality and in 3D without VR or AR Headset too.

Participants of Cosmic Run

- Sophie (The Dreamer)

- Aaron (The Zombie)

- Ayaan (The Powerful)

- Nathan (The Skeleton)

Simple yet addictive game play tap left side of the screen to roll and right side of the screen to jump. Run as much as you can and cover thousands of miles in Quasar. Enjoy the game play in VR experience.

Features

- Amazing Experience in Virtual Reality

- Amazing Experience in Augmented Reality

- Works with Google Cardboard