VPN Turbo is an unlimited, fast and free Internet privacy and security VPN app for all Android users.

Protect your network traffic under WiFi hotspot Browse anonymously and securely without being tracked. Enjoy private browsing.

No matter if you are looking for security on public WiFi Hotspot or fast VPN for your Netflix show, you can get it all with VPN Turbo.

Non username, Non password, Non registration, non bandwidth limitation!

VPN Turbo - The best free & unlimited vpn tunnel for android to unblock sites, watch online video, bypass blocked apps, secure WiFi hotspots and browse privately & anonymously.

VPN Turbo lets you:

Unblock sites for life, unblock Facebook, Twitter, etc...

The browser do not track you.

Your connections are secure and anonymous.

Bypass all government firewalls.

Our VPN browser application is professionally designed.

Truly unlimited, no bandwidth or speed limitations

No credit card needed.

Material design and fast proxy browser.

Bypass the firewalls as school VPN proxy.

NO LOGS! That means, that you're absolutely anonymous and protected while using our app.

Anonymous browsing while hiding your IP.

Unblock websites on your school WiFi.

Truly unlimited No sessionspeed and bandwidth unlimitation

Access websites in UAE, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, China, and many more countries.

Built-in fast proxy servers, no need to setup a proxy yourself, just open the app, browse and unblock your favorites websites.

100% unlimited free VPN proxy!

Works with WiFi,LTE, 4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers.

Encrypts data using OpenVPN protocols (UDP / TCP).

You can change your IP to be located in US, UK, Canada, Amsterdam or France with our easy to use location switcher.

User Terms:

By downloading and/or using this product, you acknowledge and agree to the end user license agreement and Privacy Statement

Disclaimer!

Please note that our Android proxy app will ensure your protection and private browsing only from inside the app, a proxy browser for android proxy app is working differently compared to a VPN.

android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE, android.permission.INTERNET, android.permission.WAKE_LOCK, com.google.android.c2dm.permission.RECEIVE, com.google.android.finsky.permission.BIND_GET_INSTALL_REFERRER_SERVICE