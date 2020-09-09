Join or Sign In

VPN & Super Hotspot Best Proxy for iOS

By VPN Unlimited Free

Developer's Description

By VPN Unlimited

VPN Super Hotspot Proxy is the most trusted security and privacy app. Protect yourself from cyber threats with a simple tap of the screen. Get VPN Super Proxy today!

FEATURES:

* No log is saved from any users

* Simple one tap connect to VPN

* Automatically connects you to the fastest VPN Server

See why users around world trust Hotspot VPN - Get it today!

FASTEST VPN SERVERS

Connect to over 2000 fast VPN servers in 20 countries to keep your internet connection protected from cybercriminals.

SECURE VPN CONNECTION

Protect your privacy by connecting to our fully owned VPN servers, or upgrade to our Premium subscription for more features.

BROWSE SECURELY

Stay secure with encrypted traffic between your device and our servers while connected with Hotspot VPN.

STAY PRIVATE

Your privacy is our mission. Connect to any of our reliable VPN servers, and know that we do not keep any logs of your activity.

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Use all the basic features of the app without having to sign up, register, or enter your credit card.

SECURE YOUR INTERNET ACTIVITY

Surfing anonymously will give your online privacy the greatest protection. ISPs and the third parties cannot know your identity. You are perfectly encrypted and hidden. Explore sites and apps you like. Secure all your internet connections.

SUPER FAST TO CONNECT AND STREAM

Fast and stable connection with dedicated stream servers. Stream with a totally fast speed in the HD model. Never miss any important sports lives or series again.

PROTECT PRIVACY AND SECURE YOUR DEVICE

Secures your devices connection while youre connected to public wifi hotspots, cellular data networks, and other public locations. It works just like a free proxy but its even more secure. Your password and your personal data are secured and you are protected from hacker attacks.

SUPER FAST FREE VPN

It detects your location automatically and connects you to the nearest server; as a result, your connection will be much faster than other VPN providers.

With one tap of a button, VPN Super Proxy connects you to the fastest server to secure your devices connection and provide you with a non-traceable IP address and identity.

Install VPN Super Hotspot Proxy now to enjoy full anonymity online!

LEGAL:

Please see Terms of Services" and "Privacy Policy":

- Terms of Service: https://www.vpnunlimited.io/best-free-hotspot-vpn-x-vpn-toc

- Privacy Policy: https://www.vpnunlimited.io//best-free-hotspot-vpn-x-vpn-pp

CONTACT US:

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free and send them to support@vpnunlimited.io or visit our website https://vpnunlimited.io

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
