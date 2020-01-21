X

As the control of the world wide web becomes tougher, VPN technology - Virtual Private Network - is becoming increasingly important for any user. We present to your attention the application VPN for smartphones on Android, which will open the blocked path to your favorite sites. VPN proxy server makes you completely anonymous, which means that the territorial restrictions on the IP address for you are no longer relevant.

VPN is used to secure banking transactions. After the user disconnects from the VPN add-in, passwords and accesses on sites with electronic systems for managing their finances are not saved, that is, the data will not be able to take advantage of scammers. And the VPN server allows you to use any Internet browser at turbo speed.

There are five main advantages that are available to users of VPN technology:

The application VPN has a high bandwidth.

Wi-Fi, LTE / 4G, 3G networks do not prevent the use of VPN .

You do not need to provide your personal data on the VPN channel.

VPN app can be used without time limits.

Connection is stable and safe!

The VPN browser created by us makes it possible to change the user's ip address to any other registered in the country where the restriction on a particular site does not apply. With VPN there will be no more problems with access, the whole Internet will be at your fingertips. In this case, you will remain anonymous, a visit to the portal will not be recorded from your device.

VPN app installed on a smartphone in a single click and no additional configuration is needed. Launch the program icon and establish stable and high-speed VPN access. VPN server for connection works around the clock, wherever you are.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

