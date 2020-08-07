VPN+ gives you access to all websites and applications. You can surf on Netflix, Facebook, Youtube, Snapchat, or stream on any social, music or

video platforms.

Key Features:

- Free usage with ads

- No Registration or Login is needed

- Connect to VPN servers with one tap

- Automatically connects you to the fastest VPN server

- Browse internet with blazing speed

- Protect your online traffic and personal data

Download the VPN+ app to enjoy fast, private, and secure internet. You can use VPN for iPhone and iPad. Hide your IP address and location and browse the internet without the fear of being watched and tracked.

About subscriptions:

You can gain unlimited access to all premium servers with VPN+ premium membership. Subscription payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of your purchase and upon commencement of each renewal term may vary depending on your country. You will see the total price before you complete the payment. In-app subscriptions are renewed weekly or annually, depending on your plan. You can cancel your subscription or free trial in the iTunes settings at least 24-hours before the end of the free trial period. You can turn off automatic renewal at any time in your iTunes account settings. Any unused portion of a free trial period (if offered) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

VPN+ Premium is available starting from $9.99/week. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice.

Privacy Policy: https://archeapps.com/privacy-policy.html

Terms of Services: https://archeapps.com/terms.html