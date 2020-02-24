X

VPN.AC - Premium VPN for iOS

VPN.AC is a security-focused, premium VPN service operated by professionals with a strong background in Information Security, Linux and Networking.

We are currently operating a multi-gigabit VPN network in over 20 countries on 4 continents, consisting only of bare-metal (non-virtual) servers.

VPN.AC Client for iOS encrypts all mobile traffic using the IPsec+IKEv2 VPN protocol with AES-GCM encryption ciphers.

Our VPN Client for iOS gives the users the ability to connect to our VPN gateways quickly, with a single tap.

Auto-reconnection can be enabled to ensure your privacy and security even when changing mobile or Wi-Fi networks.

Our VPN service includes:

- Up to 6 simultaneous VPN connections with a single account

- Service compatibility with most Operating Systems / platforms

- Full feature VPN supporting IKEv2 IPsec, OpenVPN

- Ability to use our own software on all the popular platforms

- SecureProxy (HTTPS tunneling) browser add-on for Chrome, Firefox and Opera browsers

- Double-hop connection types available in various countries

Important Note:

To login you need a valid VPN.AC account.

What's new in version 2.2

