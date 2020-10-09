Build and expand your designer toy collection right from the VLTD app!

We offer a broad assortment of brands including kidrobot, Funko, FiGPiN, Superplastic, Mighty Jaxx, Martian Toys, Quiccs and many more!

Whether you are just starting your collection or have been collecting for years, youre sure to find something youll fall love with from our collection of vinyl figures, blind boxes, and plushes.

App Features

Never miss a drop! Beat the bots with app exclusive releases and special app-only head starts on the hardest to secure releases.

App exclusive discounts and flash sales!

Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $49!

Secure payments with all major credit cards and Apple Pay.

Follow Us!

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Search for @vltdinc and lets be friends!