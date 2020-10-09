Join or Sign In

VLTD.co for iOS

By Vaulted Free

Developer's Description

By Vaulted

Build and expand your designer toy collection right from the VLTD app!

We offer a broad assortment of brands including kidrobot, Funko, FiGPiN, Superplastic, Mighty Jaxx, Martian Toys, Quiccs and many more!

Whether you are just starting your collection or have been collecting for years, youre sure to find something youll fall love with from our collection of vinyl figures, blind boxes, and plushes.

App Features

Never miss a drop! Beat the bots with app exclusive releases and special app-only head starts on the hardest to secure releases.

App exclusive discounts and flash sales!

Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $49!

Secure payments with all major credit cards and Apple Pay.

Follow Us!

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Search for @vltdinc and lets be friends!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

