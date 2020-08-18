Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

VJ Tamil TV Serials & News: Tamilio for Android

By Tamilio Free

Developer's Description

By Tamilio

Tamilio: Tamil TV Serials & News

Hey sweet people your wait is over, Tamilio is here for you. We provide you with best Tamil entertainment content in your own language. Now you can read all about what is going on in tamil entertainment world and enjoy our serials free of cost. Share with your family, friends and the world & keep watching daily update videos anytime you want.

FEATURES:

* Auto updates

* Daily Push Notification

* Search for updates

* Offline reading

* Timetable

* Share articles via Email, Social Media & Messengers...

Permissions:

- Internet: To fetch news & updates.

- Access_Network_State: To notify you about internet status.

- Write_External_Storage: To store data for offline reading.

- Wake_Lock: To prevent backlight from sleeping when you are using the app.

- VIBRATE: For added UI experience.

Privacy Policy

Tamilio built the Tamilio: Tamil TV Serials News app as an Ad Supported app. This SERVICE is provided by Tamilio at no cost and is intended for use as is.

This statement is used to inform visitors regarding our policies with the collection, use, and disclosure of Personal Information if anyone decided to use our Service.

If you choose to use our Service, then you agree to the collection and use of information in relation to this policy. The Personal Information that we collect is used for providing and improving the Service. we will not use or share your information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy. For more details visit our privacy policy page inside Tamilio App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.2

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 11
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now