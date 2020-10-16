LOOKING FOR A FASTER WAY TO RENT A CAR FOR YOUR NEXT TRIP?

Download VIPCars' Android App on your smartphone for free; search and book the best car rental deal within minutes.

Associated with 500+ International and local car rental suppliers, VIPCars' App helps travelers in finding and booking the best value-for-money deals for more than 20,000 locations in 180+ countries. And, no matter whether you need a car rental for an adventure, a business trip or some other occasion, on VIPCars Mobile App you can definitely find what you need!

WHAT MAKES VIP CARS A TRUSTED RENTAL BRAND?

Serving millions of happy customers with finest & fastest rental booking services for past decade, VIPCars.com has become a leading car rental platform that enjoys access to cheapest deals & biggest suppliers!

- YOU CAN RENT CARS FOR GLOBAL LOCATIONS DIRECTLY FROM TOP SUPPLIERS:

Whether looking to rent a car for an airport or city location, with VIPCars' App you can book a deal from anywhere in the world; UAE, Australia, Thailand, Turkey, Italy, Canada, USA, UK, Germany and France etc are some of the most popular rental locations.

With VIPCars App, you get direct access to the car rental deals from leading International and local suppliers, with Sixt, Thrifty, Europcar, Enterprise, Budget, Hertz, Alamo, and Avis being some of the most noted brands in the rental industry.

Quick & Easy Booking: With VIPCars Mobile App, you dont need to register. Booking can be done in 3 simple steps search, compare and book.

- USE FILTERS TO NARROW DOWN YOUR SEARCH:

Traveling alone, with spouse, family, friends, or colleagues? With the VIPCars Mobile App, you can find your rental from the biggest and widest fleet of new cars, irrespective of your traveling needs.

The following filters speed up the process and make comparison easier:

Car Categories: Economy, Compact, Sedans, SUVs and Luxury

Transmission-type: Automatic and Manual

Fuel type: Petrol, Diesel and Hybrid

Price: You can set the price range as per your budget needs

- MOBILE OFFERS & INCLUSIONS HELP YOU SAVE MORE:

Booking a car through Mobile-App means exclusive Mobile-Only prices. VIPCars App provides discounts and special offers to its customers on the daily and monthly basis, which provides enough opportunities to save money.

Besides discounts and the lowest mobile-only prices, our associate suppliers also offer various inclusions like Collision Damage Waiver and Theft waiver etc that helps in saving you money at the time of accident and theft.

- YOU CAN MANAGE YOUR BOOKINGS IN NO TIME:

VIPCars App allows you to keep track of your rental reservations via booking history, and makes booking management really easy! You can view, amend or cancel your booking in record time!

HOW IT WORKS?

Download and install the app of VIP Cars

Select the pickup location, date and time

Use the 'Different Drop-off location' section in case you wish to return the car at a different location

Compare the deals

Book your car

WHY VIPCARS RENTAL APP?

500+ international and local suppliers

20,000 pickup locations in 180+ countries

Long & short term car rentals available

Deals are inclusive of CDW, THW, and Unlimited Mileage etc

Extras like Child Seats, GPS etc can be rented at the time of booking

One-way rentals available

Look up the prices in 25+ currencies

Contact our booking support team around the clock

Free cancellation when requested 24hrs from the pick-up time

GET IN TOUCH WITH US

Website: https://www.vipcars.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/vipcarsrental

Twitter: http://twitter.com/vipcarsrental

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+vipcars