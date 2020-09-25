Join or Sign In

VIP Icon Set & Nova Theme Nova Launcher Themes for Android

By Android Customization $0.99

Developer's Description

By Android Customization

Customize your Phone with the most elegant theme HD, change your homescreen in the most beautiful Android. This icon pack offers unique, creative and vibrant icons. Spice up your phones home-screen by giving it a fresh and unique look. #Nova.Theme Icon

VIP Theme is a icon set for launchers,

What's VIP Theme Icon Set?

- All icons changes.

- Icon masking/backing support for unthemed icons.

- Matching Zooper Widgets

- Dashboard App

- Various alternatives to some icons.

- Various misc icons for general use.

- Wallpaper picker with crop function in the dashboard application

- Support for Apex, Nova, ADW, Smart, Action, TSF (Basic Icon Support), Go (Basic Icon Support) and a few others.

Something isn't working, what can I do?

If something isn't working for you, or you need help with something, please email me. I'll reply with in 48hrs. You can find my email in the app itself, or under this description.

works with:

ADW LAUNCHER EX

LAUNCHER PRO

NOVA LAUNCHER

APEX LAUNCHER

GO LAUNCHER EX

add skin for widgets go launcher

WEEKLY UPDATES

GLASS DOCK

HD WALLPAPERS

Muzei Live Wallpaper Support

A detailed pixel-perfect crystal adw theme amazing effect!

AFTER THEME UPDATE, RE-APPLY THE THEME TO SEE THE CHANGES

* HOME ICONS TO SEND AN E-MAIL AND SUGGEST THE ICONS

SUPPORT

You do not see your desired icons in the pack?

Please send me your icons requests through icon request feature in the app

If you notice any bugs or you have any suggestions, feel free to contact me anytime and ill will help as soon as possible!

CIRCLE ME FOR LATEST UPDATES AND MORE :

Google + - https://plus.google.com/111184959736572044879/posts

If you like the icons, please rate them ;)

Please, if you have any issues with the app, send me an email before writing a negative review. I would help you immediately

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

