Avid VENUE | Function Pad gives you remote control over S6L Snapshots and Events, enabling you to trigger functions from your iPad or iPhone. Just connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Avid VENUE | S6L live sound system and select the system to control (if more than one is connected). You can customize the apps switches for easier function identification, organization, and navigation. You can even connect multiple iOS devices running the appas well as the VENUE | On-Stage appto your system simultaneously.

Requirements:

Avid VENUE | S6L system running VENUE 6.1.0 or later

Wireless router connected to the ECx port of the S6L console