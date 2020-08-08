Join or Sign In

VB.NET Premium - Visual basic .NET Premium for Android

By CrackerJack Soft.Inc $3.00

Developer's Description

By CrackerJack Soft.Inc

This Application Is A Complete And Improved Version of Our Previous App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vbnet.visualbasic

VB.NET Premium - Visual Basic Premium App Provide Beginners To Expert Learning.

Visual Basic.NET Premium - VB.NET Premium Is A Best Application For VB.NET Learners.

Visual Basic Premium - VB.NET Premium Application Provide You Solution Of Every Programming Problem. Clear View Of Every Screen And Easily Readable Format And If You Want To Master VB.NET Install This App First.

VB.NET Premium - Visual Basic Premium Application Is Very Easy To Use And You Get Desired Data On Few Clicks.

* Visual Basic.NET Premium - VB.NET Premium App Features:

- Get Your Certificate.

- 21 Steps Of Success.

- NO Ads.

- Work In Offline Mode.

- Easy & Understandable Solutions.

- Attractive Material.

- Rich UI Layout.

- Chapter Wise Access.

- Step By Step Solution.

- No In-App Purchases.

- Comfortable Read Mode.

- No Errors.

*Topics Covered:

1- Getting Started.

2- Data Handling.

3- Programming Essentials.

4- Event Driven Programming.

5- Basic Window Controls.

6- Working with Forms.

7- Advance Window Controls.

8- Working With Objects.

9- Custom Controls.

10- Object Oriented Programming - OOP

11- .NET Framework.

12- Storing Data.

13- XML Programming.

14- LINQ.

15- ADO.NET

16- Data Driven Application.

17- Entity Data Model.

18- Data Bound Application.

19- Accessing Web.

20- Building Web Application.

21- Using Web Services.

VB.NET Premium - Visual Basic.NET Premium App Is Very Easy To Use And Comfortable. Your Feedback Is Very Precious For Us. Leave A Review And Rate Our App If You Found It Useful. We Acknowledge All Contributors In This Regard...!

*Contact Us:

Email: crackerjacksoft.inc@gmail.com

Website: http://crackerjacksoft.blogspot.com/

-->> Download It Now And Enjoy The App <<--

->> Thank You...! <<-

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
