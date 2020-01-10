Simple. Secure. Trusted. Rewarding.

VALR allows you to securely buy, store and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Monero, Dash and many more with our easy, user-friendly app and web platform.

Here's what you can expect with the VALR app:

BUY WITH SIMPLE BUY/SELL

Own crypto in an instant with our Simple Buy/Sell: VALR makes buying bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, litecoin, dash, monero simpler and faster.

GET REWARDED WITH OUR REFERRAL REWARDS AND MAKER REWARDS

Maker reward: When you increase liquidity on our exchange platform, we pay you to trade

Referral reward: Save 15% on trading fees when you refer a friend and earn a further reward of up to R1,500 per referral when you refer more friends

SUPPORTED ASSETS TO BUY WITH SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (ZAR)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH)

SUPPORTED ASSET TO BUY WITH BITCOIN (BTC)

Cardano (ADA), Aragon (ANT), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bancor (BNT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin (BTC), Civic (CVC), Dash (DASH), Decred (DCR), Digibyte (DGB), District0x (DNT), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Expanse (EXP), GameCredits (GAME), Gnosis (GNO), Golem (GNT), Guppy (GUP), Lisk (LSK) Litecoin (LTC), Melon (MLN), MonaCoin (MONA), Numeraire (NMR), OmiseGO (OMG), TenX Pay Token (PAY), Pivx (PIVX), Qtum (QTUM), Ripio Credit Network (RCN), Augur (REP), iEx.ec (RLC), Salt (SALT), Siacoin (SC), Status Network Token (SNT) Storj (STORJ), Swarm City Token (SWT), TRON (TRX) TrueUSD (TUSD), Waves (WAVES), Wings (WINGS), NEM (XEM), Lumen (XLM), Monero (XMR), Ripple (XRP), Zcash (ZEC), 0x Protocol (ZRX), Viberate (VIB), Odyssey (OCN), Polymath (POLY), Storm (STORM), DogeCoin (DOGE), Komodo (KMD), Vertcoin (VTC)

STAY INFORMED

Keep track of your crypto: Our clear and user-friendly dashboard helps you see prices and the value of your assets, any time of day, anywhere you are through our website or mobile app.

WE KEEP YOUR ASSETS SAFE

We hold your cryptocurrencies in both cold storage and hot wallets. Cold storage refers to offline institutional vaults that are geographically-dispersed, access-controlled, and video-monitored. Hot wallets are online multi-signature wallets required to maintain operational liquidity. Your account is also subject to the same scrupulous safety standards. We encrypt your sensitive information both in transit and at rest. We automatically enable multi-stage verification by default for all critical transactions. We require your authorisation for all attempts to access your account from any new device or location.

PAY IN RANDS

Buy bitcoin and ethereum with South African rands. Withdraw your rands to any bank in SA.

WHATEVER YOUR TRADING SKILL, WE'RE HERE

Whether you're just staring your crypto journey, or a seasoned expert, you'll find everything you need to build your crypto portfolio in South Africa on VALR. Take the first step towards blockchain, bitcoin mining, bitcoin games, bitcoin cash games, ethereum games, ripple games, litecoin games, or bitcoin trading. Exchange Buy/Sell: For experienced traders, use our high-performance exchange platform to marketmake and get paid to trade.

SUPPORT WITH A SMILE

Have a question? We're here to help. Send us an email at help@valr.com