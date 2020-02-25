Sun International Securities Limited is glad to launch a new one-stop mobile trading application which is a native app running on iPhone. Its superior execution speed plus high degree of stability and fluency provide unmatchable user experiences which outpace that of WAP/WEB browser interface products. Mobilization of financial information has come to a new era, our mobile trading app enables you to enjoy the speedy trading to seize investment opportunities in any place and time.

Trade without Boundary

- No matter when and where during long meeting, traveling, lunch and tea break, even in Mainland China or overseas, investors can obtain real-time stock quote instantly.

- With securities trading platform integration, investors can give buy / sell instructions immediately.

Comprehensive Information over fingertips

- Stock quote with major market information

- Stock chart : real time chart can horizontally and vertically display and switch between different time frame

- Top Ranking : list out top 20 active stocks, including top gainers / losers, top volume, top turnover and etc.

- Portfolio checking : investors can check their stock position, trading order current status, historical record and net cash balance on their iPhone.

- Watch List : investors can set up a custom Watch List to monitor share prices movement and can consist of 50 stocks maximum. While share price reach favorable level, investors can simply press the phone screen to place trading order. Not a single second wasted !!

- Major indices updates of HSI, HSCEI, DJIA and NASDAQ

- Forex rates and A+H price enquiry

This Apps is exclusively for the client of Sun International Securities Limited. For enquiries, please feel free to contact our Customer Service Hotline at 3585 8982.