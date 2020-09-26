Join or Sign In

Uvows - Bringing Job Seekers & Employers Together for Android

By Uvows Free

Developer's Description

By Uvows

For a Job Seeker, with a single registration on Uvows, his/her profile will be accessible to worldwide Recruiters and Employers, thus avoiding the long recruitment process of Job Postings, Job Applications, etc..!

How Uvows Works?

1. Creating a profile on uvows by Job Seeker or Candidate.(Lifetime Free)

2. Companies can search and filter on uvows as per their requirement and contact Job-seeker or request him/her to contact back and can Schedule Online Interview.(Phone,Office,Video)

Having a Profile on Uvows means simplifying Job selection process.

Uvows App Features:

The Uvows app offers a great way for Job Seekers to simply create a Profile, access helpful add-on services, and for companies, they can filter a candidate as per their requirement and directly contact them or request candidate to contact back, and can even download resume and shortlist candidate for later. Everything straight from your phone, wherever you are.

Want to make the most of Uvows? Register now...!

Connect us on social media:

Facebook: https://fb.uvows.com

Instagram: https://insta.uvows.com

Twitter: https://twitter.uvows.com

Youtube: https://yt.uvows.com

Help & Support:

For any help and support mail us:

help@uvows.com

Thank You

Best Wishes for all...!

Uvows Bringing Job Seekers and Employers Together

(Uvows Android Development Team)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.70

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.70

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
