This is the official app for the Master's Day of 11 November, of the University of Amsterdam.
This app allows you to:
- View your personal schedule for the day, as well as the full programme
- Recieve notifications prior to your sessions, so you'll be there in time
- Access location information at your fingertips
- Ask questions, share thoughts and ideas and give feedback
- See who is at the event, and connect with them on the app