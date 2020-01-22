X

Utown - Local Events & Deals for Android

By Utown Free

By Utown

Find what to do next in your town.

Discover the events, deals, and more happening in your area, all in real time!

Were here to help you answer the question everyone asks "what do we do tonight?"

Utown lets you explore your community and find events, live music, even what part of town is hopping, all in order to help you never have to fear missing out again! #nomofomo

Features:

Explore - check out our interactive map to see where you should go next

Discover - quickly find what's happening in your area and beyond

Share - snap a photo and show your community the vibe of an event or place

Events - find local live music, food trucks, happy hours, festivals and more

Deals - take advantage of local deals available near you

Posts - a great way to get a real-time glimpse of what's going on now

Search - use our advanced searching feature to find exactly what interests you

Filter - set your preferences so that you see what you want to see

Get Info - see more details, directions to a location, time of event or deal and more

We love feedback! So feel free to email any questions, suggestions, concerns or "hey this is awesome" to support@utownapp.com

Also note that you can take advantage of seeing what utown has to offer via our web platform at utownapp.com

What's new in version 1.5.1

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
