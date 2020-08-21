Join or Sign In

Utah's Trail Country for Android

By Headgate Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Headgate Studios

*** Largest database of outdoor adventures on the market ***

*** World's Most accurate tracking and mapped adventures ***

*** More than just trails. 17 different outdoor adventure types ***

* Completely new look and design. Easy to use with a huge database of adventures.

* 17 different adventure types, Hiking, Biking, Kayaking, Rock Climbing and Backcountry skiing all in one app.

* 43,000+ adventures fully mapped - never get lost again!

* Share adventures with your friends, build up your profile and contribute your favorite photos and routes.

* Share your location with friends and other Utah's Trail Country users. Make it easy to stay safe and found.

FIND

Easily find any kind of outdoor adventure near you. Filter by activity type, difficulty, and quality.

Utah's Trail Country has 17 different adventure types: Hiking, mountain biking, road biking, trail running, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, camping, rock climbing, mountaineering, backcountry skiing, canyoneering, bouldering, aid climbing, kayaking, canoeing, rafting, and sea kayaking.

Search by map or list. Get directions to the start of every adventure

TRACK

Let Utah's Trail Country track your location on the full path of every adventure.

If you go off-route, Utah's Trail Country will alert you to get back on the right path.

Keep track of your pace, mileage, calories burned, top speed, resting time and ETA.

SHARE

Locate other friends and Utah's Trail Country users in the outdoors. See other adventurers near you.

Find out who has completed adventures you are interested in. And see comments on each adventure

Build status in the community by completing adventures and uploading your own adventures, photos, comments, and corrections. Be the most accomplished adventurer in your neck of the woods.

Every uploaded adventure is vetted by our knowledgeable staff so you can trust the accuracy and quality of the data.

SAFETY

Share your location with friends or other Utah's Trail Country users. If you dont come back on time, they will be able to see your path and location.

Every adventure description gives you detailed information on distance, elevation, and difficulty

While you are tracking, Utah's Trail Country will tell you how much further you have and your expected time of arrival at your current pace.

Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

What's new in version 1.0.0

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
